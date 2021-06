The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the best smartwatch you can buy right now, but as anyone with a good idea of how it works will tell you, it only makes sense if you have an iPhone. It’s also among the most expensive options available today, so buyers with an Android smartphone and those on a tight budget will want to look at different options. Although the smartwatch and fitness tracker segments were limited to a few big brands till a while ago, recent times have seen them grow rapidly with many new affordable options from small and upcoming brands.