Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Even amid recovery, loan portfolios with Triangle hotels sink deeper into financial distress

By Erika Wells
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the move toward a recovery in the travel and hospitality industries, CMBS portfolios with hotel properties in the Triangle have fallen deeper into financial distress.

www.bizjournals.com
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Financial Distress#Cmbs Portfolios#Hotel Properties#Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Valor Hospitality Partners Adds 17 IHG Hotels In The UK To Management Portfolio

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel Management Company offering a full suite of services, announced their most recent operating agreement with the addition of 17 regional IHG® Hotels & Resorts branded hotels in partnership with owner MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP, an affiliate of New York based investment manager Marathon Asset Management, L.P. (“Marathon”). The addition of the expansive hotel portfolio doubles the global hospitality management company’s United Kingdom footprint. This growth is fueled by Valor’s guiding principle to offer unique, differentiated experiences for travelers that foster genuine connections with people and cultures, driven by their worldwide team of ‘Hotelitarians’. In turn, this leads to industry leading commercial results and returns for Valor’s ownership groups.
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

Q1 Credit Union Investment Trends: Loan Portfolios Challenged to Keep Pace, Investments Exceed $700B

A third round of stimulus payments combined with the seasonal spike in share inflows translated to annual deposit growth of 22.7%. From year-end 2020, share balances rose 6.4%, compared to 4.3% quarterly growth a year ago. Given the scale and atypical growth drivers that transformed credit union balance sheets over the last 12 months, it is important to contextualize this growth and recognize how different segments of the balance sheet are changing in relation to one another given the base effect and the impact of COVID-19 a year ago.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Big rise in financial advisers adding crypto assets to client portfolios

According to a survey, financial advisers are recommending investments in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto assets to their clients more than ever before. A report by the Financial Planning Association released on Tuesday has taken a look at the changing attitudes toward crypto assets. The “2021 Trends in Investing Survey” revealed that more financial advisers than ever are recommending their clients have some crypto in their portfolios.
Labor IssuesLodging

The Positive Signs of Hotel Lending Recovery

Hotels and the hospitality industry have suffered significantly during the pandemic, with lockdowns and health concerns across the world halting prospective travel. However, at the midway point of 2021, there are signs that financing will rebound for hotel assets quicker than initially projected. Tracking trends in refinancing in the drive-to, leisure, and luxury sectors might provide some clarity in an uncertain hotel outlook.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Budgeting and Forecasting: 4 Reasons Why Data Quality is Essential to Recovery

For hoteliers June signifies the beginning of budget season. It’s the time of year when Revenue Managers, General Managers and fellow commercial teams spend countless hours developing strategies, forecasting revenue and outlining their annual budget for the following year. With the vaccine roll-out accelerating globally and recovery on the horizon,...
Public Healthfox26houston.com

Two reports reveal depth of financial distress from pandemic

HOUSTON - Two new reports reveal the financial devastation many individuals and families face from the pandemic, and could face well into the future. Millions of Americans who used to be middle class have slipped into lower income brackets during the pandemic, according to a new report from credit counseling agency, Money Management International.
Brookfield, NYswfinstitute.org

Brookfield Supports Loan Rework for Hotel REIT

On May 19, 2021, Hospitality Investors Trust Operating Partnership, L.P., along with affiliate Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc., filed a petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Hospitality Investors Trust Operating Partnership is a New York City–based non-trading hotel industry REIT that was impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns. The REIT has a US$ 2 billion hotel portfolio which includes 101 properties as of the fourth quarter of 2020.
EconomyComplex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Auto Mechanic Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive Corporation, Next Insurance

AMA Research with title "Auto Mechanic Insurance Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Auto Mechanic Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Credits & LoansTimes Union

National Payday Loan Relief: A Trusted Financial Institution That Is Providing The Best Payday Loan Settlement As Part Of Their Payday Loan Help Program In This Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. National Payday Loan Relief is one of the United States' top loan relief companies that provide expert payday loan help programs to clients. They've been in the business of payday loan settlement for over twelve years, and they have numerous clients to attest to the success of their services. They boast of providing the best payday loan elimination programs for clients struggling with debt and aiming for financial freedom. National Payday Loan Relief is popularly known for its payday loan consolidation and payday loan relief programs. They also offer other services like debt management and mortgage refinancing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Hub International Limited Acquires Assets of Epstein Financial Services LLC

Hub International Limited (Hub), a full-service global insurance broker, has acquired the assets of Epstein Financial Services LLC and Epstein Financial Group LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Epstein Financial is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing corporate retirement plan consulting, compliance...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio Amid the Crypto Crash

It wasn't so long ago that discussions about investments in cryptocurrency were dismissed as ludicrous. People deemed Bitcoin a fad, Ethereum a novelty, and Dogecoin a joke. Nowadays, however, it seems the tide has turned, and institutional investors are taking Bitcoin and Ethereum a lot more seriously. Dogecoin -- well, the verdict's still out.
EconomyNews-Herald

Aaron Leak: Five fundamentals to financial recovery

The COVID-19 public health crisis triggered a financial crisis for many individuals and families. Whether their pain was caused by furloughs, layoffs, or pay reductions, people were thrown off track from meeting monthly obligations and from progressing toward their long-term money goals. Now as vaccines help the U.S. edge closer...