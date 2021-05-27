Even amid recovery, loan portfolios with Triangle hotels sink deeper into financial distress

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.