Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

By BRYAN ANDERSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jhubr_0aDo92ub00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health providers are requesting fewer and fewer vaccines and have sent back nearly 390,000 doses to the federal government as the state ramps up efforts to reach communities that have been less likely to get a COVID-19 shot.

Thirty of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in the state are slated to receive additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to data from the state health department. The federal government made over 265,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to North Carolina this week, but state health officials accepted 3,700 Moderna vaccines.

As of May 20, the state said it had donated 388,960 doses of vaccine to the federal government pool.

For the second consecutive week, no providers are getting additional first doses of the Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Supply is greatly outpacing demand, as nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 shots are waiting on shelves to be administered to residents. The dwindling interest comes as the state reported on Thursday that it has surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped in recent weeks, prompting the state to ease occupancy, gathering, masking restrictions for all residents, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Nearly half of adults and two-fifths of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated. About 43% of residents and 53% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, which is below the national average of 50% and 62%, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

North Carolina health officials have sought to boost vaccine participation through census tract data to target distribution efforts to underserved communities. From Wednesday to June 8, select vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties are partnering with the state health department to provide $25 cash cards to adults who get their first COVID-19 dose or drive someone to their vaccination.

“We have a strong supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine,” N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millionth#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Health Data#Johnson Johnson#Twitter#Vaccine Participation#Covid 19 Vaccines#State Health Officials#Occupancy#Ap Coverage#Census Tract Data#Mecklenburg#Demand#North Carolina Residents#Supply#Raleigh#Distribution Efforts#Rockingham Counties#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

South Carolina inmate trying to halt June 18 execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The inmate scheduled to be the first put to death under South Carolina’s recently revamped capital punishment law has filed a last-minute request seeking to halt his execution in the electric chair, arguing that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal injection drugs. On...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Landlords seek end of eviction moratorium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Groups representing landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal moratorium on evicting tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Association of Realtors is leading the petition that argues the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its...
Columbia, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

South Carolina juvenile prison workers walk out in protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — About two dozen correctional officers and teachers at South Carolina’s beleaguered juvenile justice agency joined an impromptu walkout on Friday, protesting what they describe as low staffing, poor pay and mismanagement. The walkout from the agency’s Broad River Road complex in Columbia follows weeks of legislative...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: May’s jobs report, Facebook’s Trump ban

US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession. Last month’s job gain was above April’s revised total of 278,000. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%. The speed of the rebound from the pandemic recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. The reopening of the economy, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado picks first $1 million winner in vaccine drive

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has picked its first $1 million winner in a new lottery that’s trying to inspire state residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that Sally Sliger of Mead won the first of five $1 million prizes for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Sliger is a clinical data analyst at Tru Comunity Care, a Lafayette-based nonprofit organization that offers hospice and other care.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexico to use US-donated vaccines along border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials said Friday they will use 1 million U.S. doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to inoculate people along the border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the vaccinations along Mexico’s northern border with the United States is part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently restricted to essential travel.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.