Long waits between games are never a good thing, and they become worse and worse the more time passes. And so does the risk of getting disappointed. NEO: The World Ends With You, the sequel to the stylish role-playing game developed by Square Enix, has some very big shoes to fill, as the original Nintendo DS release is still among the most original role-playing games ever released by the Japanese publisher, being one of the few games that used the dual screens of the console in a very peculiar yet functional way. While some of this magic will obviously be lost with the transition to home consoles and traditional controls, it definitely looks like NEO: The World Ends With You will not disappoint.