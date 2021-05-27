Colorado Community Media garners 27 awards

On April 20,1999, the world watched in horror as the news of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton unfolded. Boulder-based musician Steve Varney — guitarist and banjoist of Gregory Alan Isakov’s band — was in eighth grade at the time, less than two miles up the road at Ken Caryl Middle School, wrought with worry about his brother Matt Varney who was a Columbine junior when the massacre took place. To the deep relief of his family, Matt Varney opted to have off-campus lunch and left the premises shortly before shots were fired, resulting in the deaths of 12 students and one teacher.