Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

A University of Connecticut Marine Sciences Ph.D. student is utilizing Avery Point’s diving program to research microalgae’s adaptability to climate change. Microalgae are phytoplankton, found in freshwater and marine ecosystems, that live in water and sediment. They are unicellular, invisible to the naked eye and the base of many aquatic food webs as they tend to float in the upper levels of the ocean where they feed off of sunlight. The two main types are Dinoflagellates, which have a whip-like tail and complex shell, and Diatoms, which rely on ocean currents to move in the water and have a rigid, interlocking shell.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO