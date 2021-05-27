CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

By Gail McCormick
The Daily Collegian
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another’s needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Students work to restore Florida’s endangered coral reefs

Coral reefs in the Florida Keys are in danger of destruction, but restoring our underwater community isn’t your average college program. Makayla Davies and Gracia Rojas are both helping with the mission: Iconic Reefs Site Maintenance Pilot program in the Eastern Dry Rocks Reef, about seven miles southwest of Key West.
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Coral Reef Biodiversity Predicted To Shuffle Rather Than Collapse As Climate Changes With Ocean Warming and Acidification

Coral reefs are among the most biologically diverse, complex, and productive ecosystems on the planet. Most of coral reef biodiversity consists of tiny organisms living deep within the three-dimensional reef matrix. Although largely unseen, this diversity is essential to the survival and function of coral reef ecosystems, and many have worried that climate change will lead to dramatic loss of this diversity.
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Loss of picky-eating fish threatens coral reef food webs

Coral reefs all over the world, already threatened by rising temperatures brought about by climate change, also face serious challenges from the possibility of fish species extinctions. According to a paper out today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the networks of predator fish and their prey found on coral reefs all over the world are remarkably similar, and those predator fish are pickier eaters than previously thought. These delicate ecosystems become even more vulnerable when these specialized hunters go extinct.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elkhorn Coral#Staghorn Coral#Reef#Algae#Penn State#Microalgal#Acroporids#Molecular Ecology
earth.com

Coral reef biodiversity expected to shuffle but not decline

Due to climate change effects such as ocean warming and acidification, the biodiversity of coral reef cryptobiota will most likely shuffle rather than decline, according to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Coral reefs – some of the most complex, diverse, and...
WILDLIFE
CNET

Half of Earth's coral reefs have been lost since 1950

Coral reefs provide an irreplaceable ecosystem for marine life, protect coastlines and sustain livelihoods of communities around the globe -- so you can understand why scientists are concerned about the worldwide phenomenon of coral reef erosion. A new study indicates the pace of reef destruction is faster than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Genotyping Reveals Significance of Mesophotic Reefs for Florida Keys’ Coral Recovery

Newswise — Coral cover on shallow reef systems (0 to 30 meters) in the Florida Keys has declined over the past several decades, punctuated by severe losses during coral disease outbreaks and bleaching events. However, some areas within the Florida Keys, especially the Dry Tortugas and many upper mesophotic habitats (30 to 60 meters), have maintained relatively healthy coral communities, even in the face of recent severe and widespread coral disease outbreaks.
WILDLIFE
statepress.com

Allen Coral Atlas provides breakthrough tools for coral reef conservation

The Allen Coral Atlas team, led by ASU faculty, aims to help governments make informed environmental policy decisions. A team led by ASU faculty completed the Allen Coral Atlas – the world's largest coral reef mapping and monitoring system. The team works directly with governments to help make informed policy decisions related to conservation in a world increasingly threatened by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
wfit.org

New Study Finds Corals Can Double The Power Of Reefs To Defend The Coast

Scientists have long known that reefs provide South Florida’s coast with one of its best defenses, an underwater garden of colorful fish and corals that also stands as a stubborn barrier to fierce hurricanes and pounding waves. A thornier question — and one becoming increasingly important as natural reefs crippled...
WILDLIFE
UC Daily Campus

UConn Ph.D. student uses scuba diving to research microscopic algae

A University of Connecticut Marine Sciences Ph.D. student is utilizing Avery Point’s diving program to research microalgae’s adaptability to climate change. Microalgae are phytoplankton, found in freshwater and marine ecosystems, that live in water and sediment. They are unicellular, invisible to the naked eye and the base of many aquatic food webs as they tend to float in the upper levels of the ocean where they feed off of sunlight. The two main types are Dinoflagellates, which have a whip-like tail and complex shell, and Diatoms, which rely on ocean currents to move in the water and have a rigid, interlocking shell.
WILDLIFE
The Daily Collegian

Coral microbiome is key to surviving climate change, new study finds

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The microbiomes of corals — which comprise bacteria, fungi and viruses — play an important role in the ability of corals to tolerate rising ocean temperatures, according to new research led by Penn State. The team also identified several genes within certain corals and the symbiotic photosynthetic algae that live inside their tissues that may play a role in their response to heat stress. The findings could inform current coral reef conservation efforts, for example, by highlighting the potential benefits of amending coral reefs with microbes found to bolster corals’ heat-stress responses.
WILDLIFE
APS Physics

Spreading Frost Under the Microscope

A new imaging technique reveals the effects of humidity on the spread of frost across a micropatterned surface. With October starting, those living in northern latitudes will soon have the chance to admire the dazzling ice patterns on frost-covered windows. To study frosting, a research team has combined a new frost imaging technique with a surface made of microscopic pillars. Their experiments reveal the various modes of frost spread across a surface with a new level of detail [1]. They found that at an intermediate level of humidity, frost spreads in fractal patterns.
SCIENCE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Scientists race to save Florida coral reef from mysterious disease

At a laboratory in central Florida, biologist Aaron Gavin uses tiny pipettes to carefully feed shrimp to more than 700 corals living in huge saltwater tanks, with sunlight-mimicking lamps glowing above them. The work of the scientists here could be the last chance to save the species that make up...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Schreyer Scholar analyzes Caribbean coral bleaching patterns

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.— There are not many places in Illinois or Pennsylvania where you can study the effects of heat on coral reefs, so this summer Jack Howard, a third-year Penn State biology undergraduate from Wilmette, Illinois, and a Schreyer Honors Scholar, packed his bags and headed to Florida. While...
WILDLIFE
The Daily Collegian

New tool predicts changes that may make COVID variants more infectious

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, new variants are expected to arise that may have an increased ability to infect their hosts and evade the hosts' immune systems. The first key step in infection is when the virus’ spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor on human cells. Researchers at Penn State have created a novel framework that can predict with reasonable accuracy the amino-acid changes in the virus’ spike protein that may improve its binding to human cells and confer increased infectivity to the virus.
SCIENCE
singularityhub.com

New Hybrid Coral Reefs Use Wave Energy to Transform Sea Salt to Stone

Climate change is wreaking havoc on land via extreme weather events like wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and record-high temperatures. Glaciers are melting and sea levels are rising. And of course, the ocean isn’t immune to all this upheaval; our seas are suffering rising water temperatures, pollution from plastics and chemicals, overfishing, and more.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy