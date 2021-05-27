Police: Car linked to man missing since 2009 found in retention pond, skeletal remains inside

PALM BAY, Fla. — A car linked to a man who’s been missing for more than a decade was found in a retention pond on Thursday with skeletal remains inside, Palm Bay police said.

Officers said they discovered the silver Ford Mustang in a retention pond in the Bayside Lakes subdivision on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle was linked to a 2009 missing person case for Philippe Desir, 38.

Palm Bay police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance at the time.

The remains have yet to be identified.