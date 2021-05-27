Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House
More than three dozen technology companies told the Office of Management and Budget it’s time to end the buy versus build debate for software. Three industry groups and 44 technology companies wrote a May 26 letter pressing the White House to make clear to agencies that they should follow this long-held requirement of buying commercial software first so they can take more advantage of private sector innovations.federalnewsnetwork.com