Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House briefing room on Monday might have been a fire marshal's nightmare. For the first time in 449 days, reporters could cram into every seat for the daily briefing. Coronavirus restrictions had kept one of the most recognized rooms in the U.S. government almost empty. But mass vaccinations allowed reporters to first doff their masks on May 13 and then nearly a month later to gather in a pack of raised hands, shouting, hard-eyed stares and the occasional grimace.