BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program announced on Monday afternoon that defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from Auburn University. Handy played in 14 games for the Tigers from 2019-20. "Jaren brings a tremendous amount of talent to our team," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He's a special young man who is a perfect fit with us and is excited for the opportunity to play with his cousin, Ty Fryfogle. Jaren will provide power and explosion on our defensive line."