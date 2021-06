Delta Air Lines said today it will bring back fresh, hot meals to Delta One and First Class customers flying on select domestic routes starting this week. "The new meals are the latest in an ongoing series of enhancements we've been making to our offerings in flight," Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a statement. "Delta continues to take an intentional approach to the return of our onboard food and beverage program to ensure service is coming back safely and even better than before."