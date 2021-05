Back in 2018 Southwest Florida suffered through two massive harmful algal blooms — the red tide bloom which persisted off the coast for a year and a half, and the blue-green algae bloom that started in Lake Okeechobee and wound up choking the Caloosahatchee River and its estuary. While research has been conducted on how far cyanotoxins produced by the blue-green algae can travel through the air, health officials don’t have a clear understanding of possible health effects from breathing them.