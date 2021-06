The WNBA season is almost upon us, and the hype (and hope) around your favorite team likely won’t get any higher than it is right now. A lot has changed since the Seattle Storm lifted the championship trophy in Bradenton, Florida, last year. Some stars have switched jerseys; others are returning to their teams after opting out in 2020. And the middle of the season will feature a monthlong break because of the Olympics. (Those are still a thing, right?)