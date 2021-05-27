Clark County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death as disease activity ebbs
Clark County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday as data continues to show a significant reduction in disease activity. The fatality was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, according to Clark County Public Health. His death, the seventh recorded this week, pushes the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 271 to date. Deaths are added to the county’s total 10-12 days after they occur.www.columbian.com