newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, WA

Clark County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death as disease activity ebbs

By Mark Bowder
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday as data continues to show a significant reduction in disease activity. The fatality was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, according to Clark County Public Health. His death, the seventh recorded this week, pushes the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 271 to date. Deaths are added to the county’s total 10-12 days after they occur.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Clark County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Coronavirus
Clark County, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Legal Guardian#Legal Cases#Population Health#Icu#The Department Of Health#Disease Activity#Confirmed Cases#Active Cases#Probable Cases#Deaths#Public Health Data#Hospitalizations#Significant Reduction#Underlying Conditions#Covid 19 Patients#Vaccination Sites#Underage Teens#Minors Ages#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

New emergency housing vouchers to assist local low-income households

Rental assistance payments will be made directly to property owners or managers. Vancouver Housing Authority is receiving 101 new emergency housing vouchers to assist low-income households in Clark County through the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing 70,000 vouchers to public housing authorities...
Clark County, WAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Clark County officials, businesses hail Inslee plan to reopen state

May 14—Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement that the state's economy is on track to fully reopen by June 30 sent a ripple through Washington's businesses, health officials and elected leaders Thursday afternoon. He also said that all counties can either stay in or move into Phase 3. Combined with new direction...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Board of Health mulls vaccine incentives

As COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Clark County and the United States begins to dwindle, most of the Clark County Board of Health is supportive of any incentives offered locally to help encourage vaccination. At Wednesday’s Clark County Board of Health meeting, Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick said...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Charter Review panel: Time to refocus

Clark County Charter Review commissioners called for a “reset” last week in their ongoing review of the county government’s guiding document. During a meeting Wednesday night, several commissioners expressed their concerns about the pace, focus, communication and other aspects of their efforts. They agreed to adopt a revised work plan at an upcoming meeting.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County tallies 290 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Clark County Public Health confirmed 290 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon. The cases average out to 97 new cases per day over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That number is down slightly from last Monday, when Public Health confirmed 306 new COVID-19 cases over that weekend. Of the new cases, 237...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Vancouver Lake has bright future

Vancouver Lake is all about clean water, wildlife and people, things that improve livability, quality of life, and opportunities for recreation. It’s a bold vision, a legacy project and a long-term investment which is strongly supported by our Clark County legislators, with special thanks to Sen. Annette Cleveland and Reps. Monica Stonier and Sharon Wylie.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County tries, fails to dismiss plaintiff in Benton case

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday afternoon in the trial of a lawsuit brought by Don Benton, the former director of Clark County’s now-defunct Department of Environmental Services, and two subordinates. Trial began May 3, with two days of jury selection, at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Budget cuts not right for Clark

I appreciate The Columbian’s recent coverage of the funding headed to Clark County to build a satellite campus (“State budget invests in Southwest Washington schools, community,” The Columbian, April 27). Your coverage makes it even more puzzling why leadership at Clark College would propose a budget that cuts expenditures by $5.5 million. As Clark plans for an additional campus, the college needs to spend more, not less, to attract and serve additional students.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County continues to defend self in Benton lawsuit trial

Clark County continued to defend itself Wednesday in the trial of a lawsuit brought by Don Benton, the former director of the now-defunct Department of Environmental Services, and two subordinates. Throughout trial, the county has maintained there was no wrongdoing in the May 2016 layoffs of Benton, Christopher Clifford, a...
Clark County, WAVancouver Business Journal

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 20-4-00560-06

No. 20-4-00560-06 The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or a Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Washougal, WAcityofwashougal.us

Washougal Vaccination Event May 22 at Hathaway Elementary

Clark County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic in Washougal that is free to the public. When: By appointment 10 am to 3 pm, without appointments 11 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, May 22. Where: Hathaway Elementary School, 630 24th St., Washougal. How: Schedule an appointment online or call...
Clark County, WAColumbian

CREDC secures grant to bring aerospace, defense manufacturer to Clark County

The Columbia River Economic Development Council announced Tuesday that it has secured a $75,000 economic development grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to help Chatsworth, Calif.-based aerospace and defense manufacturer United Precision Corp. expand to Clark County. UPC designs and manufactures nonmetallic seals, pressure-relief products and defense-related hardware,...