Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Has Easter Egg for Dawn of the Dead Remake

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As of now, Zack Snyder is really known best, and most prominently for two genres so far: the superhero movie and the zombie thriller. The latter is how his career as a feature filmmaker began with his 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s classic consumerism satire Dawn of the Dead and the former would consume his life almost relentlessly after he kicked off the DCEU movies with Man of Steel in 2013. Now that he has gone back to his roots with the Netflix original release of Army of the Dead, I think now is the time that Snyder should really try to broaden his horizons.