Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Has Easter Egg for Dawn of the Dead Remake
Though best known for his many comic book adaptations with DC, filmmaker Zack Snyder started his feature film career with 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake. At the time the idea of remaking George A. Romero's 1978 classic was considered sacrilege but the film ended up a success and helped launch Snyder forward. He would dabble mostly in superheroes after that but he recently returned to the world of the undead with Netflix's Army of the Dead, a project that has been in development for over 10 years and which, despite a similar naming convention, isn't connected to the 2004 film. Or is it?comicbook.com