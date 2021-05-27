Cancel
NBA superstar LeBron James is seen wearing Apple's hush-hush Beats earbuds

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

While Apple has yet to confirm its new wireless earbuds under the Beats brand, a source familiar with the matter told DailyMail.com that the tech giant is moving forward with development and gave Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James one of the first pairs.

An image of the professional basketball player during practice on May 25 shows red earbuds with a white Beats logo in the center.

On Wednesday, James shared a gallery of pictures on Instagram while wearing a white pair.

The source confirmed the wireless earbuds will hit the market later this year.

The earbuds will be available in black, red and white, but the official name has yet to be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZs5j_0aDo7Ke000
An image of the professional basketball player during practice on May 25 shows red earbuds with a white Beats logo in the center. A source familiar with the matter told DailyMail.com that the tech giant is moving forward with development

Apple acquired Beats Electronics in 2014 in a $3 billion deal with the company's founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine.

The tech giant has since produced a number of Beats branded devices, but the rumored innovation will be its first truly wireless earbuds.

The available earbud Beats are connected with a wire that connects the devices and wraps around the back of the user's head.

Although Apple is keeping a tight lid on the project, images of 'Beats Studio Buds' appeared on the Federal Communications Commission website this week and were reported on by MySmartPrice, which notes it 'could not independently verify the authenticity of these images' - whether the images show the true design.

The earbuds, which some speculate will be called 'Beats Studio Buds, may be shrouded in mystery, but James gave the secret away Tuesday during practice before tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZsEO_0aDo7Ke000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtaFe_0aDo7Ke000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh11T_0aDo7Ke000
Pictured is James during practice on May 25, which clearly shows a red earbud 

A close up of James on the court showed he is wearing a red pair of new wireless Beats earbuds moments before taking a shot.

A day later, the basketball player shared a number of pictures of himself from a photoshoot while sporting a white pair.

MacRumors previously reported that the Beats Studio Buds will feature a paired smart charging case, along with Noise Cancellation support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0Mk9_0aDo7Ke000
Pictured is a speculation of what the new Beats earbuds could look like
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVsDr_0aDo7Ke000
Although Apple is keeping a tight lid on the project, images of 'Beats Studio Buds' appeared on the Federal Communications Commission website this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D63S3_0aDo7Ke000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9PfX_0aDo7Ke000

Official pricing information remains unclear, but for comparison, the Powerbeats Pro regularly go for $199.

When Apple purchased Beats in 2014, it was widely known that James was one of the investors of the company.

Rumors had suggested the NBA star made a whopping $700 million from the deal, but details later surfaced that James had just one percent in the company, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

