Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two children, has been ruled unfit for trial by a psychologist and a stay has been ordered in the case against her.Prosecutors have contested a judge’s ruling that she is “not competent to proceed” and a hearing will be held to resolve the dispute.Ms Vallow and new husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, in September 2019, and justifying the killing with their religious beliefs.The couple fled to Hawaii in December 2019 as police announced the children were missing...