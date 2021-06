I have recently started using a USB hub thingy (this) so I can attach a wired mouse & external keyboard to my MacBook Air when I'm using it on a stand. Do I need to eject it when I'm done using it? The reason I'm asking is twofold: I don't know if I need to; but also I don't see it appear on my desktop like, say, an external drive would, so I don't know how to eject it. Talk to me like I'm your ancient granny, please.