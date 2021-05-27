Cancel
Lottery

South Carolina woman wins $125,000 from Mother's Day gift

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
A Florence, S.C., woman won a $125,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a Mother's Day gift from her father. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who received a lottery ticket as a Mother's Day gift from her father won $125,000.

The Florence woman, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials her father gave her a $5 Carolina Black Ruby scratch-off ticket as a Mother's Day gift.

The woman scratched off a $125,000 jackpot.

"It was crazy," said the winner. "You see all the things you can do flash before your eyes."

The winner said she plans to use some of her winnings to do something nice for her father.

"My parents are going to be taken care of," she said. "This is finally feeling real."

