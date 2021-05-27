Mayor Announces 1st Annual Mural Festival with Mana

JERSEY CITY– Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins Mana Public Arts, the Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Jersey City Mural Arts Program (JCMAP) to announce the first annual Jersey City Mural Festival, taking place across Jersey City to celebrate vibrant public art, foster community, and benefit local small businesses affected by the pandemic. The festival features new works by more than 50 artists and is anchored with a new large-scale mural by celebrated artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya. The weekend-long Jersey City Mural Festival kicks off the summer June 5-6, 2021.

“We started our Mural Arts Program seven years ago, and to be here today announcing the inaugural showcase for our esteemed public arts program is a testament to Jersey City as a known destination for international artists as well as the incredibly talented artists who live and work here,” said Mayor Fulop. “This festival aims to uplift our local businesses, while also inspiring creativity through the shared experience of public art with our first large-scale event in over a year.”

The festival will activate more than 30 walls across Jersey City, highlighting the public mural art with free open areas for restaurant pop-ups and food trucks. Featured artists include Ron English, Queen Andrea, Dragon76, Woes, Boy Kong, Jose Mertz, L'Amour Supreme, and local artists Distort, Pawn, Emilio Florentine, Clarence Rich, Will Power, Paws, Mustart, RORSHACH, Joe Waks, and more.

“Art has the ability to soothe grief, amplify joy, and rally people to action,” said Phingbodhipakkiya. “Stand With Us is meant to be a love letter to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Jersey City. You are seen, you are heard, and you have allies beside you.”

Phingbodhipakkiya, a recent NYC Artist in Residence, is renowned for her multidisciplinary public artwork work that confronts Human Rights, specifically addressing the rise in anti-Asian racism during the COVID- 19 crisis. In her large-scale work for Jersey City Mural Festival, Phingbodhipakkiya will paint the exterior wall of 581 Monmouth Street, near the Holland Tunnel entrance. The mural will be approximately 115 feet wide by 35 feet tall, and painted with carbon dioxide capturing paint, Airlite. According to the company, a 10,000 square foot section of Airlite can capture the emissions equivalent to 80-160 cars per day.

“We believe in the power of art to unify and uplift communities,” said Mana Chief of Staff Theodore Ward. “As long time members of the Jersey City community with Mana Contemporary, we are thrilled to inaugurate an annual tradition that underscores the importance of shared cultural experiences that also benefits Jersey City small businesses.”

“We have established Jersey City as a regional anchor for arts and culture in recent years, and an annual festival is a great way to amplify the City’s public art efforts,” said Christine Goodman, Director of Jersey City’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

The festival will offer limited edition Beer Cans with Ghosthawk Brewing, with all proceeds benefiting the NJHRA’s Beverage and Food Employee Crisis Support Fund (BFECS).

Jersey City Mural Festival sponsors include Montana Paints, Mack Cali, Harmony Dispensary Silverman, Cmpnd, Colossal Media, Airlite, Qatar

Museum Authority (Pending). Supporting organizations include: Jersey City Quality of Life Division, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, NJ Restaurant and Hospitality Association, Historic Downtown Jersey City (BID),

Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC), Yourban2030, Ghosthawk Brewing, Jonathan Levine Projects.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mana Public Arts

Sarah Brown McLeod sarah@sarahbrownmcleod.com

City of Jersey City Kim Wallace-Scalcione Press Secretary KScalcione@jcnj.org

MANA PUBLIC ARTS

Established in 2014 as an offshoot of Mana Contemporary, Mana Public Arts (MPA) began as a contemporary

art program devoted to large-scale, site-specific installations by renowned artists from around the world. Our mission is to support public art and the communities which they impact. MPA is committed to inclusion and strives to remove class based barriers associated with museums and galleries in order to give the community access to art. Through our public art initiatives, we aim to energize communities, celebrate diversity, evoke empathy, create educational opportunities, inspire valuable dialogues, and amplify marginalized voices.To date, MPA has worked with, Shepard Fairey (Los Angeles), Lauren YS (Los Angeles), Kobra (Brazil), Ron English (Illinois), ROA (Belgium), Saturno (Spain), Hiero Veiga (Denver), Atomik (Miami), Faith47 (South Africa), Space Invader (France), Buff Monster (New York), How and Nosm (New York), Augustine Kofie (Los Angeles), Nychos (Austria), and COST (New York) among others.

ABOUT JERSEY CITY MURAL ARTS PROGRAM (JCMAP)

Initiated in 2013, and funded by a Clean Communities Grant, the Jersey City Mural Arts Program is a Mayor’s Office Initiative that links established and emerging local, national and international mural artists with property owners city-wide as part of an innovative beautification program that reduces graffiti, engages local residents and is transforming Jersey City into an outdoor art gallery. Please visit www.jcmap.org for more information.

ABOUT AMANDA PHINGBODHIPAKKIYA

Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya is an award-winning neuroscientist-turned-artist, TED mainstage speaker, professor and STEM advocate. Before becoming a multidisciplinary artist, Amanda studied Alzheimer's Disease at Columbia Medical Center. Her work brings science and society closer together and has been recognized by Fast Company, Forbes and The New York Times. “My practice is about making the invisible, visible. Over the last few years, I have explored microscopic universes, familial memories, and neurological conditions through my art. Many of my pieces are interactive and invite viewers to engage both in-person and digitally with the ideas I’ve presented.” https://www.alonglastname.com/

View all mural photos here.

All media inquiries should be directed to Kimberly Scalcione at KScalcione@jcnj.org.