Vaccinated and Ready to Hit the Gym? Here Are 3 Tips to Assess Your Safety

If the Grubstake Days 5- and 10K run inspired you to take up jogging, Ernest Figueroa has some personal safety tips for when you jog alone…. When you are outside jogging or running, jog or run with a known companion. Jog or run in a familiar area. Do not jog or run in a dark or secluded area. Do not jog or run after dark. If you are jogging or running alone, don’t wear headphones or earbuds. Don’t talk on your phone, which is a major distraction from your surroundings. Do not run or jog near bushes which can provide concealment. Vary your route and pattern. Carry a whistle or high-decibel, battery-powered personal alarm device. If you’re followed, get to the nearest residence, open business, or group of people. Carry your motor vehicle or home key with you.