Vaccinated and Ready to Hit the Gym? Here Are 3 Tips to Assess Your Safety
As gyms reopen, more people become vaccinated and restrictions ease, how can you tell which gyms are being safe?. For much of the pandemic, gyms have been flagged by experts for being high-risk environments for transmission. After all, you are breathing heavily and many times in a poorly ventilated indoor space. So as case counts drop and vaccination rates rise, many of us are likely looking forward to spending more time working out again at our local gyms.www.eatingwell.com