Paterson, NJ (77WABC)-A 7-year-old Paterson boy is dead allegedly at the hands of his mother. The boy was stabbed to death and his 17-year-old brother was wounded at the family’s apartment Saturday. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s office says police were called to a third-floor apartment on North 6th St. where they found two juveniles with stab wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was treated for stab wounds. A 15-year-old inside the apartment was not hurt.