LSR7 Student Earns FBI Leadership Recognition

lsr7.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA student from Lee’s Summit North High School received recognition for leadership from the FBI. Mia Forney earned a spot in the Youth Leadership Program through FBI National Academy Associates, which develops the next generation of law enforcement leaders who are socially conscious and service-minded leaders. Mia and the other...

