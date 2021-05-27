Champlain Valley oaks traveled the globe
Q: How do some uncommon Vermont oak trees connect to a global transportation story?. A: I started in on the trail at the Williams Woods Natural Area in Charlotte to get a first-hand look at some very big and uncommon Vermont trees. As I clumped across numerous truncheons, I could tell that the soils here were wet underfoot. But the clay soils are also very productive, whether growing trees in a natural area or growing corn in the neighboring fields.www.vtcng.com