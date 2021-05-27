Champlain Valley oaks traveled the globe

What an ending to the month of May between wild winds, torrential rains, and political happenings. Because of the Memorial Day weekend our columns have to be submitted by today, Saturday, so I am sure we will miss some events important to you. Yesterday I was admiring the beautiful goldfinches and other seasonal birds at the feeders, the blooming rhododendrons and rows of purple irises along the driveway. But by early evening I was wondering if they would survive the storm. This morning they seem to still be beautiful and colorful.