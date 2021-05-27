LSR7 Innovation Track Saves Students Time and Money
The LSR7 Innovation Track continues to save LSR7 students money and time as the program reaches record enrollment. The dual-enrollment program saved students more than $50,000 in college tuition, based on Metropolitan Community College’s half-price tuition for high school students. Compared to costs for four-year institutions, the savings estimate exceeds $100,000. The students studying at the Metropolitan Community College-Longview earned more than 800 college credit hours, averaging higher than a 3.0 GPA for both semesters.lsr7.org
