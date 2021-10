ELSAH — Principia College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, two of the country’s leading college rankings. In its 2022 Best Colleges rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked Principia College No. 5 for Most International Students for National Liberal Arts Colleges and No. 6 for Best Value for National Liberal Arts Colleges. Overall, the college climbed to No. 59 out of 222 schools this year, ranking in the top third of liberal arts colleges in the nation.

