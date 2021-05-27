Ohio State football gets kickoff times for Maryland, Minnesota and Tulsa games

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team now nows the kickoff times for five of its regular-season games including its homecoming game against Maryland. The Buckeyes’ matchup with the Terrapins starts at noon as they will try to extend their record in the series to 7-0. This will be the first meeting between the two since a 73-14 win in 2019 after the 2020 meeting was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Maryland’s program.