Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Ohio State football gets kickoff times for Maryland, Minnesota and Tulsa games

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team now nows the kickoff times for five of its regular-season games including its homecoming game against Maryland. The Buckeyes’ matchup with the Terrapins starts at noon as they will try to extend their record in the series to 7-0. This will be the first meeting between the two since a 73-14 win in 2019 after the 2020 meeting was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Maryland’s program.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Columbus, MN
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Bears#American Football#The Ohio State#Osu#Fox#Buckeyes#Justin Fields#Buckeyes Qb#Terrapins#Golden Gophers#Tulsa#Games#Chicago#Streak#Heisman Trophy Contenders#Fs1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

What lessons has Kevin Stefanski learned entering his second year guiding the Browns? Friday’s Sports 4 CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss Friday’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive new online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each day at 4 p.m. * Jeff Risdon of The Browns Wire joins a conversation on what Kevin Stefanski learned from his first season and what we can expect from him and the Browns in 2021. We will also discuss what to expect from Baker Mayfield’s fourth NFL season; and.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians pushing for name change by 2022 and four other things

BALITMORE -- The Indians are pushing hard to have a new name for the charter member of the American League by the 2022 season. The franchise revealed Thursday the step by step process it has taken to rename itself. It also revealed the steps yet to be taken. No promises are being made on when a final decision comes, but it appears the process has gained momentum.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Are the Cleveland Indians any closer to revealing their name change options?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians revealed Thursday that they considered nearly 1,200 options for a new team name during their ongoing search. But this week’s news did not come with a list of candidates, nor a timeline of when fans might know what the team will be called next season. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at what could be next in the name change process.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

The Ohio State University commencement experience - in person again: Kristina M. Johnson

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As commencement season wraps up, it has been heartwarming to see graduates and their families safely gathering together. On May 9, The Ohio State University hosted our first in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019. We made history by holding not one but two spring commencements. The weather was cold and rainy, but it was still wonderful to be together in Ohio Stadium.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates from Game 55

CLEVELAND, Ohio — J.C. Mejia and the Cleveland Indians take on lefty Keegan Aikn and the Orioles at Camden Yards in the opener of a three-game weekend series on Friday. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Browns sign 2nd-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to rookie contract worth about $6.5 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first full week of organized team activities proved to be a good one for Browns second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. First, his new teammate and fellow linebacker Anthony Walker said he reminds him of two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. Then, he signed his four-year rookie contract worth an estimated $6.47 million, including a $2.069 million bonus.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Vax-a-Million violates Ohio Lottery rules and should be discontinued

The Vax-a-Million lottery is wrong for a number of reasons. First, Gov. Mike DeWine did this by his edict. Any changes or additions to the Ohio Lottery need to be approved by the Ohio House and Senate. Although the money funding Vax-a-Million is from federal COVID-19 relief funds, not from Ohio Lottery money, the Lottery is administering the drawing using their drawing technology.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.