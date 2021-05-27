Alumna gives back in honor of the graduating Class of 2021
During the Class of 2021’s May 22 Commencement ceremony, Alumni Association President Richard Bakare ’03 made an unexpected announcement. “Earlier this month, a wonderful member of the class of 2001, celebrating the 20th year since her own graduation, stepped forward with an incredible offer to recognize each member of the class of 2021,” he said from the podium. “It is my pleasure to announce that on behalf of Harsinie Panditaratne and her firm, HP Law, LLC, each 2021 graduate will be receiving a gift of $100.”source.oglethorpe.edu