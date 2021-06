Instagram is no longer just a platform for friends and families to share pictures and memories, it has become a way for businesses to market their product and services. Instagram is a unique social media platform. It offers features that other sites don’t, such as the ‘stories’ feature which allows users to share videos and photos in chronological order. There is also the option of creating branded hashtags for your posts that enables you to track engagement. There are many other ways that Instagram allows brands and businesses to get more followers and if you want to know a few of these ways, keep reading.