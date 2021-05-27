newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Pride flag to be flown on Wisconsin State Capitol for third consecutive year

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Rainbow Pride flag will be flown at the Wisconsin State Capitol in celebration of Pride Month for the third year in a row. Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday the flag will be raised during an event scheduled for June 1, the first day of Pride Month.

www.wglr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Capitol#Pride Flag#Capitol Building#Pride Month#State History#Channel 3000#Flying#Gov Tony Evers#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
WIS
News Break
Society
Related
Madison, WInbc15.com

Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Madison, WIantigojournal.com

Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election period now open

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15 to vote to elect three new members to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The nominees are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in...
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

Bipartisan legislation a positive step forward for gun reform

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. We want to applaud the group of bipartisan lawmakers in Madison who introduced a bill last week that would prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from owning a gun (it was introduced in the Assembly (AB-321) AND the Senate (SB-317). This is a simple, sensible step forward for gun reform, and would bring Wisconsin in line with federal law.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Green Tier Program Celebrates Anniversaries

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates the anniversaries of its Green Tier participants and their commitment to protecting the environment. Companies that participate in the department’s Green Tier program help the DNR work toward its mission of protecting and managing the state’s natural resources while...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.