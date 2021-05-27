60% must make a playlist before taking a road trip

When you are retired there usually arrives a point where you are tired of doing chores. The house and the yard look pretty decent or if you live in an apartment, it can look very small. The Blonde in the house and I determined that we were in that type of situation. Since we receive a daily email that provides us with all sorts of places in Florida to visit, we had a source to immediately search for an interesting day trip. Some of them are a little far for day trips like visiting the Keys. We are well aware of the latter as for one year or so we lived in southern Miami. We got in the car one day with the kids and determined that it would be good to take a trip to Key West. It didn’t look far on the map, but heavens to Betsy, did it take a long time to get there. So, this time we decided to plan more carefully.