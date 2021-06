Julia Murphy, Maddy O’Meara and Samantha O’Meara, of Needham, were named to the honor roll for the third quarter at Saint Joseph Prep in Boston. Murphy, class of 2022, and Maddy O’Meara, class of 2022, earned honors with distinction. Samantha O’Meara, class of 2022, was named a Phoenix Scholar. To qualify for honors with distinction, students must earn all A’s, no more than two B’s and no B-minuses. To qualify to be a Phoenix Scholar, students must earn all A’s and B’s.