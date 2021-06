This delicious 7 layer pasta salad can be served in individual trifle bowls for an easy single serving. You can serve it in a larger trifle bowl, but it may be hard to get all the yummy layers when you are scooping it up. The lemon and dill dressing is the perfect compliment to this delicious salad. This salad is a great meal for summer. No need to turn on the oven and heat up the whole house. It is also a great option for a summer bbq or picnic.