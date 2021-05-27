newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans release $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer

By Kelsey Snell
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans has unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Joe Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

www.mprnews.org
Person
Roger Wicker
#Senate Republicans#Economy#Government Spending#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Republican Senators#The White House#Democrats#Americans#Npr#Infrastructure Talks#Water Infrastructure#Gop Negotiators#Separate Legislation#Taxes#Investments#Covid 19 Relief Funding#Policies#White House Officials#Extensive Unspent Funding
Congress
Infrastructure Construction
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Capitol
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
Democratic Party
Presidential Electionburlingtoncountytimes.com

'The truth is hard': Senate Republicans block commission to study Capitol riot of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bipartisan commission proposed to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Senate voted 54-35 Friday on whether to debate the measure, which fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which blocks debate of the measure. The House had approved legislation to create the commission with support from 35 Republicans.
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate Votes to Block Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. As expected, Republicans used a procedural...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans filibuster Jan. 6 commission

The Senate failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to advance a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, voting 54-35 as Republicans invoked the first legislative filibuster of the Biden presidency. Why it matters: Democrats argue the commission is urgently needed to investigate one...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle and marking the first successful filibuster by Republicans in the 117th Congress.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Overnight chaos on the Senate floor

POSTED AT 12:27 A.M.: “Senate bid to counter China thrown into chaos amid GOP objections,” by Andrew Desiderio and Gavin Bade: “An 11th-hour bipartisan deal on the Senate’s behemoth bill aimed at confronting China was derailed late Thursday after a group of GOP senators held up final passage of the legislation. … The late-night haggling over the China bill also delayed the Senate’s consideration of a measure to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.”
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

GOP senators "encouraged" after meeting with Biden on infrastructure

Washington — Much of Washington was focused this week on a closed-door meeting of House Republicans to oust one of its leaders and on President Biden's confab with the four top congressional leaders. But an Oval Office gathering on Thursday was perhaps the most critical event of the week, in terms of setting the capital's agenda for the next few months.
Congress & CourtsWVNews

West Virginia's Capito continues call for narrowed infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to push for a "narrow" nationwide infrastructure package in negotiations with President Joe Biden. Capito met with White House officials Thursday afternoon alongside a group of fellow Republicans who are backing a slimmed down bill focused funding for roads, bridges and other areas traditionally defined as infrastructure.