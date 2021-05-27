Cancel
Stunning Hamilton Pool Preserve waterfall closed for summer due to falling rocks

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beautiful swimming holes known for its waterfall in Central Texas is closed for the summer. Travis County Parks announced this week on its website Hamilton Pool Preserve will not allow swimming for the foreseeable future due to falling rocks. The county does not expect swimming to be allowed for the remainder of the summer at the watering hole located at Hamilton Pool Road, Dripping Springs.

www.mysanantonio.com
