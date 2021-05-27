Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster Highlights Terry Silver's Return
In the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai, one of the biggest villains in Karate Kid history is returning to the dojo that he founded three decades ago. The Cobra Kai Season 3 finale teased the return of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, when Kreese gave an old war buddy a call in the episode's closing scene. With the fourth season of the acclaimed series finished with production, Netflix confirmed the involvement of Griffith's villain, marking his first action in the franchise since The Karate Kid Part III.comicbook.com