UK Radio Host Brenda Birungi Looks Great Here

When I was looking for content for today, I found a photo of Brenda at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards in England, looking smashing. I am not familiar with her but I wanted to spotlight the gown, so I Googled, and holy cats. She is fascinating. Brenda did two and a half years in prison when she was 21 years old, and came out of that driven to advocate for prisoners both inside and outside of jail, and has built a career as a broadcaster (she has a program on National Prison Radio), a mentor, an advocate, and a poet, and she just curated an exhibit for HOME — an arts collective in Manchester — that I believe is all art created from inside prison (and which opened about 10 days ago if you’re in the area). Read this and weep: