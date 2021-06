YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Graduation season kicked off in Yuma Wednesday night with a celebration of some of the Desert Southwest's best and brightest college students. Arizona Western College (AWC) held a La Cosecha event to recognize the achievements of students who will go on to finish their educations at a four-year university. The ceremony did more than commemorate their academic achievements in front of their classmates and loved ones, it also commended them for overcoming a variety of obstacles.