Berrien County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * Additional Details...Wave heights of 4 to 7 feet today, and 3 to 6 feet on Saturday.

alerts.weather.gov
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.