Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives this December
The City will be filled with zombies this holiday season. Techland announced today that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive on Dec. 7, 2021. Developer Techland showcased more gameplay of Dying Light 2 today during a previously teased livestream, featuring some hints of story and a whole lot of gameplay. The sequel will keep the first game's use of parkour for traversal, utilizing even more verticality in a city that builds up over the dangerous streets.www.destructoid.com