Leinenkugel’s Lodge to Host Summer Kick Off Event in Chippewa Falls

Image by Walter Rhein

Leinenkugel’s brewery is one of the premier businesses of the Chippewa Falls area. In business for over 150 years, the brewery is an integral part of the community. This year Leinenkugel’s is preparing to host their Summer Kick Off, an event formerly referred to as the Family Reunion.

The kickoff will take place on Saturday, June 19th from 10AM to 6PM, at the Leinie Lodge and surrounding grounds. The general public is invited to what should be a fun and memorable day with plenty of food and entertainment options.

The grounds will be filled with 5 Food Trucks, Cold Beer, Live Music by The Dweebs, JFT Band, and Up South, along with Games, Leinenkugel Family Members Signing, Merchandise, Vendors, and more!—Chippewa Falls Area Chamber Web Page

There’s nothing better than socializing with friends on a warm Wisconsin summer day after a long, cold winter. With the added pressure of the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, residents of the Chippewa Valley have earned their relaxation time this year more than ever.

For many, the Leinenkugel’s summer kick off will be the first public event they have been able to enjoy for more than a year.

Preregistration for the event is only $15.00. You can also register at the door for a cost of $20. The price of admission gets you 3 pints. Typically a pint of beer at the Leinie Lodge is $5.00 so the Summer Kick Off is a very reasonably priced event.

On normal days, the Leinie Lodge holds regular brewery tours, unfortunately those tours will not be available during the Summer Kick Off.

Leinenkugel’s is best known for its Summer Shandy, a great summer beer that features a refreshing lemonade flavor. However, the brewery has dozens of over flavors available.

You can stop by for a sampling at the lodge any day of the week. Be sure to check out some of their specialty combinations where they mix and match various Leinenkugel's favorites. Keep in mind that if you have a form of identification with a zip code staring with 547, you qualify for a fifty percent discount on the price of your pint. This deal is in effect Monday through Thursday from 4PM to closing time.

The grounds are always well-tended and the lodge is located right beside Duncan Creek. A bridge spans the creek and joins with a walking path that travels along side the creek in one direction, and heads to Irvine park in the other.

There is plenty of room to practice social distancing, and with the addition of food trucks and live music, the Leinenkugel’s brewery becomes something of a self-contained oasis.

Leinenkugel’s brewery is one of the top tourist destinations in the Chippewa Valley. The grounds are located on a beautiful piece of property, and the whole setting is imbued with a sense of history that goes back to the founding of Chippewa Falls.

The Summer Kick Off is a great opportunity for residents to get outside, enjoy live music, sample delicious foods, and create great memories. Be sure to circle the date on your calendar, and call if you have any other questions.

Address: Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge, 124 East Elm Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729 For more information on the summer kick off event, call (888) 534-6437