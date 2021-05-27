Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Leinenkugel’s Lodge to Host Summer Kick Off Event in Chippewa Falls

Posted by 
Walter Rhein
Walter Rhein
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTdNR_0aDo2yP500
Image by Walter Rhein

Leinenkugel’s brewery is one of the premier businesses of the Chippewa Falls area. In business for over 150 years, the brewery is an integral part of the community. This year Leinenkugel’s is preparing to host their Summer Kick Off, an event formerly referred to as the Family Reunion.

The kickoff will take place on Saturday, June 19th from 10AM to 6PM, at the Leinie Lodge and surrounding grounds. The general public is invited to what should be a fun and memorable day with plenty of food and entertainment options.

The grounds will be filled with 5 Food Trucks, Cold Beer, Live Music by The Dweebs, JFT Band, and Up South, along with Games, Leinenkugel Family Members Signing, Merchandise, Vendors, and more!—Chippewa Falls Area Chamber Web Page

There’s nothing better than socializing with friends on a warm Wisconsin summer day after a long, cold winter. With the added pressure of the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, residents of the Chippewa Valley have earned their relaxation time this year more than ever.

For many, the Leinenkugel’s summer kick off will be the first public event they have been able to enjoy for more than a year.

Preregistration for the event is only $15.00. You can also register at the door for a cost of $20. The price of admission gets you 3 pints. Typically a pint of beer at the Leinie Lodge is $5.00 so the Summer Kick Off is a very reasonably priced event.

On normal days, the Leinie Lodge holds regular brewery tours, unfortunately those tours will not be available during the Summer Kick Off.

Leinenkugel’s is best known for its Summer Shandy, a great summer beer that features a refreshing lemonade flavor. However, the brewery has dozens of over flavors available.

You can stop by for a sampling at the lodge any day of the week. Be sure to check out some of their specialty combinations where they mix and match various Leinenkugel's favorites. Keep in mind that if you have a form of identification with a zip code staring with 547, you qualify for a fifty percent discount on the price of your pint. This deal is in effect Monday through Thursday from 4PM to closing time.

The grounds are always well-tended and the lodge is located right beside Duncan Creek. A bridge spans the creek and joins with a walking path that travels along side the creek in one direction, and heads to Irvine park in the other.

There is plenty of room to practice social distancing, and with the addition of food trucks and live music, the Leinenkugel’s brewery becomes something of a self-contained oasis.

Leinenkugel’s brewery is one of the top tourist destinations in the Chippewa Valley. The grounds are located on a beautiful piece of property, and the whole setting is imbued with a sense of history that goes back to the founding of Chippewa Falls.

The Summer Kick Off is a great opportunity for residents to get outside, enjoy live music, sample delicious foods, and create great memories. Be sure to circle the date on your calendar, and call if you have any other questions.

Address: Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge, 124 East Elm Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729 For more information on the summer kick off event, call (888) 534-6437

Walter Rhein

Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls, WI
232
Followers
176
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

 https://walterrhein.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Chippewa Falls, WI
Lifestyle
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lodge#Cold Beer#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Beer Tours#Walking Tours#Street Vendors#Street Food#The Family Reunion#Jft Band#Leinie Lodge#Chippewa Valley#Regular Brewery Tours#Duncan Creek#Fun#Admission#Irvine Park#Preregistration#Live Music#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chippewa Falls, WIPosted by
Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls Graduation Ceremony Scheduled for Friday, May 28th

It has been a long and unprecedented school year and it is coming to a close. This Friday, May 28th, Chippewa Falls seniors are set to close out their high school careers. When it comes time to compile the ten most momentous days in your life, graduating from high school is likely to be counted among them. Other significant days might include your wedding day, the day you learned to ride a bicycle, the days your children were born, and the day you retire from your career.
Chippewa Falls, WIPosted by
Walter Rhein

Pet Wash Kiosk Comes to Chippewa Falls

Pet owners will be delighted to discover a new pet wash kiosk nestled on the grounds of Steve’s Car Wash on North High Street. Although all pets quickly become a member of the family, it’s easy to concede that they can sometimes make a terrible mess. Washing your four legged friend at home can be a disaster and might even result in scratches and other damages to your property. If you are in a rental unit, you might end up getting stuck with an expensive repair bill.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Chippewa Falls, WIChippewa Herald

Time Capsule: Our Lady of the Falls Shrine

The two statues for the “Lady of the Falls” Shrine under construction on the summit of the hill at Notre Dame Church overlooking Chippewa Falls arrived Saturday, and final plans and work are being rushed for the dedication ceremony on Thursday, August 15. The shrine has been erected in memory...
Daily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.