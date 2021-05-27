Cancel
Mollie Tibbett’s murder trial told ‘cops wrote off boyfriend’ ahead of decision on Cristhian Bahena Rivera conviction

By Katie Balevic
The US Sun
THE defense in the Mollie Tibbetts trial has claimed that police "wrote off" Tibbetts' boyfriend as a suspect, and instead targeted Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Rivera is accused of murdering Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, while she was out for a jog in 2018. Police searched for her for a month before Rivera led them to her decaying body in a cornfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yiI0_0aDo2HtC00
Dalton Jack was Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOoGN_0aDo2HtC00
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is facing a first-degree murder charge Credit: AP

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder and could face life in prison if he's convicted. His trial began last week.

Defense attorney Chad Frese claimed that police "cut corners" in their investigation, making Rivera the only suspect.

Frese questioned why police did not further investigate Dalton Jack, Tibbett's boyfriend. They could have tested Jack's DNA or reviewed his phone records, but they didn't.

"Why on earth would you not take Dalton Jack's DNA?" Frese asked. "Would that DNA have excluded Dalton Jack? We don't know because we cut that corner. We just wrote him off right away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdyL2_0aDo2HtC00
The prosecution said Dalton Jack had an alibi on the day Tibbetts disappeared Credit: Refer to Caption

Jack had an alibi on the day Tibbetts disappeared. He was working out of town.

The defense also said investigators never confirmed exactly where Tibbetts was killed. They also did not find a proven murder weapon; two knives they tested for blood came back negative.

When Rivera took the stand to defend himself this week, he claimed that two masked men killed Tibbetts and forced him to use his car to transport her body.

He said these men, armed with a gun and a knife, threatened to harm Rivera's family if he told anyone.

Police found traces of Tibbetts' blood in Rivera's car, and he ultimately led them to a cornfield where he supposedly admitted to killing her. They found her decaying body covered in foliage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AIEb_0aDo2HtC00
The defense claimed that investigators never found a murder weapon Credit: AP

After the defense finished making its argument, Prosecutor Scott Brown responded that despite pressure to close the case, investigators did not "create their own evidence."

"The defendant was not targeted," Brown said. "The evidence led investigators to Cristhian Bahena Rivera. ... He targeted himself by becoming involved."

Brown said Rivera's testimony about the two mystery men was not plausible.

"The defendant's testimony here is unbelievable," Brown said. "He's under a pretty big rock, and he's got to come up with something else."

Following the closing arguments from the defense and prosecution, the jury was sent to deliberate.

