Pennsbury names interim superintendent

By Lower Bucks Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
 8 days ago
The Pennsbury board of school directors recently announced the appointment of Dr. Theresa Ricci to serve as the interim superintendent of schools for the Pennsbury School District for the month of July. Current superintendent Dr. William Gretzula is retiring on June 30. Dr. Thomas Smith, Pennsbury’s newly-appointed superintendent, will begin his tenure in August.

Langhorne, PA
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
