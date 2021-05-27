Pennsbury names interim superintendent

Knox County’s Board of Education named a new superintendent this week after several days of special meetings to conduct interviews according to a release from the district. In a 5-0 vote, the board named Knox County Middle School principal Jeremy Ledford the new superintendent. He will receive a four-year contract. Following the news, Ledford told the board that he is “humbled to be chosen to serve Knox County as the next superintendent. The selection comes following superintendent Kelly Sprinkles’ retirement announcement. Prior to becoming principal at Knox Middle, Ledford was a social studies teacher at the school. He joined the Knox County Public Schools as a social studies teacher in 2004 at Girdler Elementary. He earned his teaching degree in social studies at Union College and principalship at the University of the Cumberlands. Ledford will assume the role of superintendent on July 1st. You can read Knox Co. Public Schools’ full release about the news here.