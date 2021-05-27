Cancel
Barton County, KS

Barton offering summer music lessons

Great Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barton Community College Department of music will offer instrumental and vocal music lessons to the community this summer from now through the end of July. Community members are invited to take lessons to learn a new instrument or enhance their abilities on an instrument they already play. Students will also have the option to perform. Lessons will be offered both in-person and virtually and instruments can be provided. A wide array of instruments is available.

