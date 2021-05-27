Free Summer Bowling Returning to Hudson Valley Lanes for 2021

Every Monday, (this week Tuesday) we drag in the Wolf's "wheel O' Towns to help us in picking the Wolf hometown of the week. Our wheel has twenty spots on it with towns from Connecticut all the way through the Hudson Valley and each week we invite one lucky listener to call in a pick what town they think the wheel will land on. This week we welcomed Jen on the show to give the wheel a spin. She picked Danbury and after Jess spun away it landed on Port Jervis.