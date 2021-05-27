Free Summer Bowling Returning to Hudson Valley Lanes for 2021
Music to the ears of Hudson Valley parents - summer programs are beginning to return for 2021!. (cue cheers and applause) I'm sure i'm not alone here, but last summer was a bit underwhelming for my young daughter, and very stressful for me as her mom. Summer vacation - cancelled, camp - not happening, playdates with friends - limited and from a distance. We basically wore a path from our driveway to my parent's house a few miles away with how often we ended up there to use their pool.wrrv.com