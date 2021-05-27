Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Free Summer Bowling Returning to Hudson Valley Lanes for 2021

By Nick Kessler
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Music to the ears of Hudson Valley parents - summer programs are beginning to return for 2021!. (cue cheers and applause) I'm sure i'm not alone here, but last summer was a bit underwhelming for my young daughter, and very stressful for me as her mom. Summer vacation - cancelled, camp - not happening, playdates with friends - limited and from a distance. We basically wore a path from our driveway to my parent's house a few miles away with how often we ended up there to use their pool.

wrrv.com
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Free Games#Summer Vacation#Summer Days#Summer Camp#Bowl Games#Spins Bowl Wappingers#Frontier Lanes Warwick#Arial#Hudson Valley Lanes#Hudson Valley Parents#Lanes Newburgh#Spins Bowl Carmel#Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie#Summer Programs#Adult Bowlers#Open Registration#Approved Bowlers#Kids#Playdates
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 Unique Donut Shops in and Around the Hudson Valley

We don't need it to be National Donut Day to enjoy these mouthwatering treats. It seems like the Hudson Valley, and towns around the Valley, are booming with artisanal and specialty donuts. From Kinderhook to Beacon to Danbury we've found some of the best, mouthwatering, donut shops in the area.
Wappingers Falls, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Resident Dramatically Played TAPS For 24 Hours on Memorial Day

Just in case you thought this past weekend was about a day off, beer and hot dogs. What is Memorial Day really about? I'll admit that it's easy for the meaning to get lost even though it shouldn't. With the year and a half that many of us have had a three day weekend was needed more than ever.The time off was spent with family and close friends unlike last year's celebrations.
AnimalsPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dog Rescued After Plummeting 200 Feet at New York State Park

An adorable dog was saved after a tragic and terrifying fall. The worst thing that can happen while you're out adventuring is something bad happening to a loved one. Whether it's a human or a pet, anything hurting them is terrifying and devastating. Now imagine not being able to do anything when that happens? Even worse. In New York State, a dog plummeted 200 feet in a park over Memorial Day Weekend.
Port Jervis, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Unforgettable Things You Have to Check Out in Port Jervis, NY

Every Monday, (this week Tuesday) we drag in the Wolf's "wheel O' Towns to help us in picking the Wolf hometown of the week. Our wheel has twenty spots on it with towns from Connecticut all the way through the Hudson Valley and each week we invite one lucky listener to call in a pick what town they think the wheel will land on. This week we welcomed Jen on the show to give the wheel a spin. She picked Danbury and after Jess spun away it landed on Port Jervis.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Save the Date for the Ulster County Fair 2021

We've been waiting well over a year to say this: Fair Season is back in the Hudson Valley. Last summer, Hudson Valley residents, vendors and the fairgrounds were all hit a heavy blow when the fair season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now that there's a vaccine and COVID restrictions are being lifted, we received some good news for Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dog Detects Burning HV Church, Owner Calls 911 and Saves the Day

I think this is one dog that is going to Heaven. A dog has an astounding sense of smell. There are a lot of myths about how strong that sense actually is but there are a lot of truths as well. Humans have just over 20 olfactory nerves. According to Dog's Best Life, K-9's have millions. Of course they are going to pick up on scents that we can't. Can dogs detect threats and even dangerous situations? One dog in the lower Hudson Valley sure can.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Murdered While Visiting Friends Near Walkway Over The Hudson

A former Hudson Valley resident was murdered while visiting friends in Dutchess County during Memorial Day Weekend. The shooter is on the loose. On Friday, May 28, around 1:05 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot. Responding officers found a 21-year-old former City of Poughkeepsie resident shot. The man who was shot now lives in North Carolina, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.