It’s that time of the week where we check in on all the construction projects going on around Disney World!. There have been a lot of BIG projects going on around the parks and resorts as Disney prepares for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations that will be kicking off in just FOUR months (is time flying for anyone else?). And, this week, we got an update on a few of the big hitters in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and the resorts. So, let’s take a look!