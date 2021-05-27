Cancel
Bond, ‘Survivor’ and Those ‘Apprentice’ Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM’s Mega-Deal

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
In a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in Amazon’s history following its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.

