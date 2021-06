As we move into the summer our planning continues for a more traditional fall semester this year with in-person classes and on-campus experiences beginning their re-entry into campus life. We have much to look forward to in the coming months. The efforts of our campus community are focused on fostering the dynamic learning environment and student-centered approach of this great institution – the second oldest public university in Michigan. The coming weeks provide an ideal time to reflect on our enduring mission, values and objectives and how they help us navigate a post-COVID landscape.