PMDG is one of the premier add-on companies in the world of flight simulation. The company has been creating products since the 1990s for a variety of different sims, and is considered by diehard virtual pilots to be one of the few that produce the coveted “study-level” material of add-ons. Now, PMDG officially confirms that it’s currently in the building process of several such projects for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator— the first of which we will see as early as this year.