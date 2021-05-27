Cancel
Sony Casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson as ‘Kraven the Hunter’ For Upcoming Marvel Movie

By Kaitlyn
chipandco.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Sony Casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson as ‘Kraven the Hunter’ For Upcoming Marvel Movie. In an unpredictable move, Sony Pictures has cast Avengers: Age of Ultron Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven for their upcoming solo Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter. Though there is no doubting Aaron’s ability to be a leading man, the casting choice seems to put the final nail in the coffin for fans hoping to see his return as Quicksilver in the MCU as we venture into the Multiverse.

chipandco.com
