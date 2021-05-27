Cancel
Zavvi reveal exclusive Yaka Arrow from Guardians of the Galaxy pin replica

By Andrew Girdwood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article🐙Sponsored Post paid for by Geek Native. We may earn a commission on sales. Do you remember the Yaka arrow from Guardians of the Galaxy? This YouTube montage of Yondu’s arrow has wracked up more than 11 million views!. Now you can (kinda) have your own. Later today, Zavvi will...

