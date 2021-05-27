Zavvi reveal exclusive Yaka Arrow from Guardians of the Galaxy pin replica

Regal Robot is at it again by giving fans another truly incredible Star Wars replica for their collections. Fans do not have to worry about any disobedient droids anymore as the Droid Restraining Bolt replica has arrived. First seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, this magnet replica was faithfully recreated from 3D modeling and inspiration from the original props. With weathering, distress, and aged metal design, Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on adding this beautiful replica to your collection. Each Droid Restraining Bolt from Regal Robot is priced at $29.99 and can be purchased right now and here. These are the perfect new addition to display in your collection, fridge, office, or on your droids! Be sure to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars replica collectibles that Regal Robot has to offer, with some pieces that will really take any collector's collection to new levels.